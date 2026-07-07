Shivam Dube to Stay on in England as Injured Nitish Reddy’s Replacement for ODI Series

New Delhi: Seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube has been drafted into India’s squad as a replacement for injured Nitish Kumar Reddy for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, starting on July 14 in Birmingham.

Devajit Saikia, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said on Monday that Dube, currently in England for the five-match T20I series, will stay back for ODIs as Reddy continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.

“The Selection Committee has named Shivam Dube as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy in India’s squad for the ODI series against England,” said Saikia. Reddy sustained the injury during the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai, and a timeline for his return to competitive cricket is yet to be firmed up. IANS

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