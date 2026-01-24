Shivam Sharma Steps In as Veer Faces Injury Setback in Ranji Trophy

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s left-arm spinner Shivam Sharma on Friday was drafted into the side’s playing eleven as a Serious Injury Replacement for all-rounder Prashant Veer, who sustained a shoulder injury while fielding just before lunch on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match.

Veer, who recently fetched the highest bid for an uncapped player at last year’s IPL auction (Rs 14.2 crore by Chennai Super Kings), is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks. This is only the second instance of the Serious Injury Replacement rule being invoked in the Ranji Trophy since its introduction ahead of the ongoing domestic season.

Shivam has bowled 18 overs so far in the match, conceding 66 runs and claiming the prized wicket of centurion, wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra. The timeline of Veer’s recovery will keep five-time champions CSK anxious, considering IPL 2026 is expected to begin from March 26.

Earlier, in October 2025, Bengal batter Kazi Junaid Saifi had come in as a serious injury replacement for injured opener Sudip Chatterjee during the Bengal-Gujarat Ranji Trophy fixture at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, thus becoming the first player to feature in a playing eleven of a Ranji Trophy game under the new rule. IANS

