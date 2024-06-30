Shiven Agarwal and Aadya Budhia Win Titles at 31st Asian Junior Squash Championships

Islamabad: India’s Shiven Agarwal and Aadya Budhia emerged as the boys’ U-15 and girls’ U-13 champions respectively in the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships which concluded here on Saturday.

Second-seeded Agarwal got the better of Malaysian top seed Muhammad Raziq Putra Mohd Fakhrur Razi 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 13-11 in the final, while second seed Aadya put it past fourth-seeded compatriot Goushika M 11-5, 11-5, 11-4.

Agarwal avenged his loss to Muhammad Raziq in the U-13 semifinal in 2022, while Aadya’s medal was India’s first gold in the girls’ U-13 category of the competition.

India won two gold medals in the championship after a gap of 12 years. IANS

Also Read: India Sets Record with 603/6 in Women's Test Cricket, South Africa Resilient at 236/4 on Day Two

Also Watch: