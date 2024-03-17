Shooting competition: Ashi Chouksey finishes second in Polish Grand Prix

New Delhi,: Ashi Chouksey, who won three medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, last year, finished an impressive second in the ongoing Grand Prix Wroclawia & Dolnego Slaska international shooting competition in Wroclaw, Poland.

The shooter from the M.P. State Shooting Academy shot 464.7 in the final of the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) to finish behind local favourite Julia Piotrowska. Two other Indians in the field, Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil, also made the final, finishing fourth and seventh respectively.

Ashi topped the qualification round earlier in the day with a solid 593 across the three positions of Kneeling, Prone and Standing. Anjum was fifth with 591 while Sift was sixth with 589. Julia qualified second, a point behind Ashi, but comfortably prevailed over the young Indian in the final with a score of 467.3. Aneta Brabcova of the Czech Republic was third.

Indian shooters have been doing well at the Poland Grand Prix. In earlier competitions, Paris Olympic quota holder Anish Bhanwala in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol and Niraj Kumar in the men’s 3P had also won medals. IANS

Also Read: FA Cup quarterfinals: Coventry stuns Wolves to reach its first semifinal since 1987

Also Watch: