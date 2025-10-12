Shooting League of India Postponed to Early 2026

NEW DELHI: The inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI) was on Saturday postponed to early 2026.

“The schedule has been revised for better calendar alignment across International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), athletes, prospective franchises, and broadcast partners,” a statement from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) read.

The NRAI president, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, who met with the Delhi and Mumbai franchise owners at the Worli Shooting Range to discuss team-building, athlete onboarding, marketing roll-outs, and venue readiness, said: “It was wonderful to meet the owners of our Mumbai and Delhi franchises. Everyone is excited to embark on this journey that will herald the future of Indian shooting.” Agencies

