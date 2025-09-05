Shreya Ghoshal to perform at Opening Ceremony of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood playback singer Shreyas Ghosal has been roped in to perform at the opening ceremony of the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, set to be played across four Indian cities and Colombo, Sri Lanka, the International Cricket Council announced on Thursday.

Shreya Ghoshal will perform at the Grand Opening Ceremony in Guwahati, ahead of the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka. Ghoshal, who has also recorded the tournament’s official anthem, “Bring it Home,” will deliver a live performance that celebrates the energy, spirit, and unity of women’s cricket on the global stage. IANS

