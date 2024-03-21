Shreyanka Patil meets Virat Kohli at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) unbox event

New Delhi: 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) title-winning team member Shreyanka Patil expressed her delight after meeting stylish batter Virat Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) unbox event that took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Shreyanka was part of the RCB women’s team that won their first WPL title after beating Delhi Capital (DC) in the final by eight wickets. Shreyanka finished with a figure of 3.3-0-12-4 claiming key wickets of Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Arundhati Reddy and Taniya Bhatia

Shreyanka shared a picture of her with Virat Kohli on social media X (previously Twitter) calling it the “moment of her life.”

Shreyanka also won the Purple Cap for her exceptional performance throughout the season. In 8 matches, the off-break bowler picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.30 with 2 four-wicket hauls to her name. Shreyanka also picked up the Emerging Player of the WPL award. IANS

