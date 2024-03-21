Shreyanka Patil meets Virat Kohli at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) unbox event
2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) title-winning team member Shreyanka Patil expressed her delight after meeting stylish batter Virat Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) unbox event

Shreyanka was part of the RCB women’s team that won their first WPL title after beating Delhi Capital (DC) in the final by eight wickets. Shreyanka finished with a figure of 3.3-0-12-4 claiming key wickets of Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Arundhati Reddy and Taniya Bhatia

Shreyanka shared a picture of her with Virat Kohli on social media X (previously Twitter) calling it the “moment of her life.”

Shreyanka also won the Purple Cap for her exceptional performance throughout the season. In 8 matches, the off-break bowler picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.30 with 2 four-wicket hauls to her name. Shreyanka also picked up the Emerging Player of the WPL award. IANS

