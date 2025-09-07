Shreyas Iyer to captain India A against Australia A

Mumbai: Right-handed batter Shreyas Iyer will lead a strong India A squad in the upcoming multi-day games against Australia A. The series kick off from September 16 at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, while the second multi-day game will commence on September 23.

Iyer is currently playing for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final match against Central Zone, after having missed out on selection for the Men’s T20 Asia Cup, starting in the UAE on September 9. IANS

