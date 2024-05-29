Shrimant Jha wins gold in Asia Para-Arm Wrestling Championship 2024

New Delhi: In a superb display, the Indian Arm Wrestlers contingent won a total of seven medals including one gold and six bronze medals in the Asian Championship 2024 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Shrimant Jha, who participated in two categories, was the top performer for India as he won the gold medal in the left-hand category para category, while he won one bronze medal in the right-hand para category.

Laxman Singh Bhandari (Left & Right hand) secured two bronze medals in the Masters category. Sachin Goyal, who is one of the stars of the Baroda Badshahs franchise in the Pro Panja League and hugely popular on social media, won a bronze medal in the competitive right-hand Senior category, according to a release on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ibi Lollen from Arunachal Pradesh clinched two bronze medals in the Women's Right and Left-hand categories. Pramod Mukhi stood in fourth place in a fiercely intense bout, said the release. IANS

