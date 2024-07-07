Shubman Gill Rues Missed Opportunity as India Suffers Shock Defeat to Zimbabwe in T20 Opener

Harare: After suffering a stunning 13-run defeat to Zimbabwe in the T20I series opener, a disappointed India captain Shubman Gill said it would have been in the best interest of the visitors’ if he had stayed till the end at the Harare Sports Club. Last week, under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, India won the T20 World Cup, triggering a long party in the country. But the happy wave of the triumph came to a halt as Zimbabwe handed India their first defeat in T20Is this year.

“We bowled pretty well; we let ourselves down in the field. We were not up to standard and everyone looked a bit rusty. We spoke about taking time and enjoying our batting, but it didn't pan out that way. Halfway through we had lost five wickets, and it would've been best for us if I stayed there till the end.”

“Very disappointed with the way I got out and the rest of the match panned out. There was a bit of hope for us but when you're chasing 115 and your no.10 batter is out there, you know something is wrong,” said Gill, who made 31, after the match ended.

Sikandar Raza, the Zimbabwe captain who took Player of the Match, said he felt elated over getting a famous win over India. IANS

