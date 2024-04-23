Shubman Gill will lead Indian team in near future: Robin Uthappa

Mullanpur (Punjab): Following Gujarat Titans’ (GT) 3-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the former cricketer Robin Uthappa showered praise on Shubman Gill and said that the 24-year-old will lead “Indian team in near future”.

Gill played a 35-run knock from 29 balls against PBKS at a strike rate of 120.69. He slammed five fours on Sunday.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Uthappa felt that Gill is a “gift” for Indian cricket. He added that the 24-year-old will grow up into a “prolific leader”.

“Yeah, I think he’s a gift for Indian cricket. I think he’s someone who’s maturing into an all-time great within the Indian cricket fraternity. And I think, we’ve seen him thrive, and we’re seeing him grow into a very prolific leader who is going to lead not just his IPL side, but I also think the Indian team in the near future,” Uthappa said. Uthappa said Gill went about his innings in the right way.

“Great innings. I thought he went about his innings the right way because it’s important for him to bat through the course of the innings for GT to get success, so he approached it in that fashion. He needed someone to play a little bit more aggressively at the end and take off pressure from him so that he could play that,” he added. (ANI)

