Sib Sankar and Ghadigaonkar's Partnership Revives Assam in Ranji Trophy Clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam reached 226-6 in their first innings on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match against Tripura at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, with Sib Sankar Roy scoring a crucial half-century to steady the innings after an early collapse.

Invited to bat, Assam made a promising start as openers Nibir Deka and Rishav Das put together 73 runs for the first wicket. Deka scored 34, while Rishav contributed 37.

However, Tripura fought back strongly to reduce Assam to 101 for four. Along with the two openers, Assam lost the wickets of debutant Anurag Talukdar, who scored three, and captain Denish Das, who made 17.

Roy then joined hands with Sumit Ghadigaonkar to revive the Assam innings. The duo added 96 runs for the fifth wicket, helping the hosts regain control and push their total past the 200-run mark.

Roy, who had scored a century in the opening match, continued his impressive form with another valuable contribution. The left-handed batter faced 125 deliveries for his 54, striking five boundaries. Ghadigaonkar narrowly missed out on a half-century, falling for 49 off 82 balls. His innings included two boundaries and a six, and his partnership with Roy proved crucial in rescuing Assam from a difficult position.

At stumps, Swarupam Purkayastha was unbeaten on nine, while Mukhtar Hussain was batting on five as Assam finished the day at 226 for six. For Tripura, Sandip Sarkar was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets for 64 runs.

Also Read: Sonay Kartal Becomes Lowest-Ranked WTA 1000 Finalist After Historic Wuhan Open Run