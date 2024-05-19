Sift Kaur Samra, Niraj Kumar win in Olympic Selection Trials

New Delhi: Sift Kaur Samra won her third (out of four) women’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) Olympic Selection Trial (OST) while Niraj Kumar, won the men’s 3P OST for a second time, as proceedings in the event concluded on the penultimate day of the OSTs 3&4 Rifle/Pistol at the M.P. State Shooting Academy range in Bhopal on Saturday.

Sift shot 461.3 in the women’s 3P OST T4 final to edge out Nischal by a point. Ashi Chouksey was third with 448.1. Shriyanka Sadangi and Anjum Moudgil were fourth and fifth respectively in the five-woman field.

In the men’s 3P, Niraj Kumar finished on top with a healthy 462.9, a whole 1.7 ahead of second-finishing Chain Singh. Aishwary Tomar was third with 449.8 while Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

The results confirmed Sift as the top finisher in women’s 3P, considering the three best scores out of the four trials. IANS

Also Read: Top-seeded Iga Swiatek storms past Aryna Sabalenka to win Internazionali BNL d'Italia title

Also Watch: