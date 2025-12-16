Simon Harmer bags ICC men’s player of the month award for November

New Delhi: South Africa off-spinner Simon Harmer has been named as winner of the ICC Men’s Player of the Month honour for November, following his inspired bowling helping the Proteas secure a 2-0 Test series win in India.

Harmer, 36, edged competition from Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam and Pakistan’s left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to win the monthly award for the first time. Harmer claimed a remarkable 17 wickets and play a pivotal role in South Africa, the reigning World Test Championship winners, getting their first Test series win in India in 25 years.

“It’s a privilege to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for November. Playing for my country is a dream come true and anything else that comes from it as a result is a bonus.

“I share this award with my teammates, coaches and support staff and dedicate it to my family who allow me to go out and live my dream, often having to leave them at home to do so. It’s a privilege to be a part of the Proteas team and I hope to enjoy many more successful seasons with this remarkable group of people,” said Harmer in an ICC statement. IANS

