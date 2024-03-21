Simona Halep hits back at Caroline Wozniacki’s wildcard remark

New Delhi: The two-time Grand Slam singles champion and former World No.1, Romanian Simona Halep lashed out at Caroline Wozniacki for her "players tested positive for doping should not be awarded wildcards" comment. The former grand slam winner suffered a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 loss at the hands of Paula Badosa in the opening round on Wednesday.

On Halep' being awarded a wildcard, Wozniacki highlighted her stance on doping and said players tested positive for doping should not be awarded wildcards afterwards.

"I've always liked Simona. We've always had a good relationship. I've been very outspoken in the past about how I feel about doping and all of that," Wozniacki said in her post-match press conference. "I think my view on doping is the same. I have always wanted a clean sport, fair for everybody. I think it's definitely still my opinion," she added. IANS

Also Read:

Also Watch:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9QhAr6zoHnM?si=Sx6C5gATpaFEcly8" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>