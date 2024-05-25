Simone Inzaghi named Serie A coach of the season: Italian League

MILAN: Simone Inzaghi, who led Inter Milan to the Italian title, has been voted Serie A coach of the season, the Italian League announced on Friday.

Inzaghi, 48, succeeded Luciano Spalletti, who took the honour at the helm of Napoli last season. A panel of sports publication directors chose the Inter manager for the award, said the league, which did not detail voting tallies.

“It could only be Simone Inzaghi,” Lega Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo said in a statement. Agencies

