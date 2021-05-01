Simranjit Kaur dropped from India squad

NEW DELHI: National champion and Olympic-bound boxer Simranjit Kaur has been dropped from the Indian squad for the Asian Boxing Championships to be held in Dubai from May 21 as she is still recovering from Covid-19.



The 25-year-old national champion in the 60 kg had tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

"Since she is still in quarantine here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex, it wouldn't be possible for her to compete in the continental competition. We will check if the second boxer in her category (60kg) is fit for competition," an official of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) told IANS.

The BFI had conducted national selection trials in women's category last month here at the IG Stadium. But due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had closed all the national camps in New Delhi. IANS

