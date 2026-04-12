Sindhu Praises Ayush Shetty’s Dream Run to Asia Championships Final

Ningbo: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has heaped rich praise on rising Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty, calling him a generational talent after the youngster stormed into the final of the Badminton Asia Championships with a stunning victory over World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Ayush pulled off a sensational comeback win against the Paris 2024 silver medallist, defeating him 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 in a gripping men’s singles semifinal that lasted one hour and 15 minutes at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre on Saturday.

“I have consistently maintained that he is a generational talent. In terms of pure natural ability, he stands right up there with the very best young players I have come across. There is a prodigious level of talent in him, and it is something you immediately recognise when you see him on court,” Sindhu wrote in a post on X.

Ranked 25th in the world, Ayush showed tremendous resilience after losing the opening game, turning the match around with aggressive shot-making and better control at the net to outclass the top seed.

Reflecting on her time training with the youngster, Sindhu added, “He has been training in my training group for the past three weeks along with coach Irwan, and this period has only reinforced my belief in his potential. Physically, he has a strong presence on the court. His height gives him excellent reach, and he already possesses a very deep, heavy smash that can put opponents under serious pressure. What also stands out is his defensive instinct. He stays very low, reads the shuttle well, and shows a natural ability to absorb pressure in rallies.” IANS

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