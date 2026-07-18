Sindhu Reaches Japan Open Semis After Okuhara Withdrawal, Sets Up Clash With Chen Yufei

Tokyo: Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu reached the Japan Open semifinals after a withdrawal from her Japanese opponent Nozomi Okuhara here on Friday.

This marked Sindhu’s third semifinal of the season, after the Malaysian Super 1000 and Australia Super 500. Moreover, this is her first Super 750 semi-final since the 2023 Denmark Open.

The 31-year-old Indian, is chasing her first title of the season, will face Tokyo Olympic champion and world No. 4 Chinese shuttler Chen Yufei, whom she trails 6-8 in the head-to-head record.

Sindhu has suffered a loss in the last five meeting with YuFei. A victory in the semifinal would not only end Sindhu’s that losing streak but also secure Sindhu’s first Super 750 final in nearly three years.

The two-time Olympic medallist, who is the only Indian challenger left standing at the of the BWF Super 750 tournament, defeated world No. 5 Han Yue of China 21-16, 21-14 in just 35 minutes to make the final eight.

This year, YuFei, 28, won the Indonesia Masters and advanced to the Super 500 finals in Thailand and Malaysia. She also regularly made it to the semifinals of the Super 750s in Singapore and India, as well as the Super 1000s Malaysia Open and All England.

Earlier, India’s mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto bowed out after losing 20-22, 17-21 to China’s Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in the pre-quarterfinals.

India’s challenge suffered another setback in the women’s singles draw, where Unnati Hooda was beaten by Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Hsun despite taking the second game. IANS

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