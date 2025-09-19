Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag storm into China Masters Super 750 quarterfinals

Shenzhen: P. V. Sindhu and the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the quarterfinals of the China Masters Super 750 tournament on Thursday, notching straight-games victories.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, needed just 41 minutes to dispatch world No. 6 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-15, 21-15. The win not only booked her place in the last eight but also helped her level the head-to-head against the Thai to 6-5.

“I am happy with the win, and it was very important for me from the beginning to be alert and give my 100 per cent,” Sindhu said after the match. “She (Chochuwong) is a top player. I played her in the Indonesia Open; that time, it was a hard match. After winning the first game, I was much more alert in the second game. The points were going to be equal, so it was very important for me to stay close to her, as every point counts. I am happy that I am on the winning side, and I gave my best.”

Sindhu, who had suffered a first-round exit at the Hong Kong Open last week, was clearly determined to make a statement in Shenzhen. “It’s good that if you win the first game, you finish it off in the second game. Straight wins always give you that confidence,” she added. “But you also have to be prepared for long matches and make sure that you are quicker on your feet.”

She also spoke about the challenge posed by the strong air-conditioning drift inside the Shenzhen venue: “It’s (drift) always there, every tournament there is wind, but it is important that you have control. But sometimes it’s very hard to control.”

Sindhu is currently working with India’s women’s singles coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, formerly with Indonesia’s men’s team. She credited the partnership for her recent progress. “It’s very good (working relationship). He is a very good coach. Initially when we started, obviously we knew it will take time. We coordinated and figured out what needs to be done and changed. As a coach he is giving his best efforts, and as an athlete it’s my duty also.”

Next up for the Indian star is a daunting clash against world No. 1 An Se Young, who has won all seven of their past encounters, six in straight games.

In men’s doubles, world No. 3 pair Satwik-Chirag brushed aside Chinese Taipei’s Wang Chi-lin and Chiu Hsiang-chieh 21-13, 21-12 in just 33 minutes, setting up a quarterfinal against home duo Ren Xiang Yu and Xie Haonan. IANS

