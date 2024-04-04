Singapore rule out hosting Commonwealth Games

Singapore: Singapore has officially ruled out hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games. This decision comes after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as the original host in July due to escalating costs, leaving the Commonwealth Games Federation scrambling to find a replacement.

Despite efforts to entice potential hosts, including offering Malaysia £100 million to cover costs, the search has been met with challenges. Malaysia's rejection of the offer last month further complicated the situation, leaving the fate of the 2026 Games uncertain with just two years remaining until the event's scheduled date.

In a joint statement, Commonwealth Games Singapore (CGS) and Sport Singapore (SportsSG) confirmed that they have studied the feasibility of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games and have decided not to make any bid to host the Games, giving no more detail.

