Six Asian teams gear up for Road to FIFA WC 26 Playoffs epic battles

Kuala Lumpur: Only six Asian sides remain in the running to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the stage is set for a high-stakes showdown in the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 Playoffs Group Stage, which kicks off on Wednesday.

The contenders are divided into two groups. Qatar, UAE amd Oman are place din group A while Suadi Arabia , Iraq and Indonesia are in Group B.

They will battle for the two direct berths on offer, with only each group winner to progress, as they look to join the six teams that have already sealed their places at the global showpiece.

A final qualifying chance is available to the runners-up of each group, who will square off in a two-legged showdown across November 13 and 18.

This Knockout Stage will determine the AFC’s representative at the FIFA Play-Off Tournament, where they will have to fend off opponents from other confederations to claim one of two berths.

Oman is the sole cast member hunting a historic maiden FIFA World Cup appearance, with Indonesia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates aiming to qualify for a second time each, while Qatar and Saudi Arabia will hope to make it back-to-back participations.

The opening matchday gets underway at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium between Group A pair Oman (FIFA Rank: 78) and Qatar (53) on October 8.

Oman are seeking a breakthrough in their 10th Qualifiers campaign and can draw confidence from a 2-1 win when both teams last met in December 2024 in the Gulf Cup – their first victory in 11 matches, dating back to September 2009.

Reigning AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar will target a winning start at home as they eye a second FIFA World Cup place in their 11th qualifying attempt, following their appearance in 2022 as hosts.

On October 11, UAE (67) commence their journey by taking on Oman, with whom they drew 1-1 in their last encounter, also at the Gulf Cup in December 2024.

UAE are involved in their 11th Qualifiers and will be eager to end an absence from the FIFA World Cup that goes back to their debut in 1990.

The King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah will stage Group B’s fixtures, starting with a clash between Indonesia (119) and Saudi Arabia (59) on October 8 at 8.15pm. The only side from Round 1 to advance to this stage, Indonesia’s sole previous FIFA World Cup showing was as the Dutch East Indies in 1938. The Southeast Asians also took on Saudi Arabia in the previous stage, earning a draw in the first meeting before registering their first-ever win in the return fixture. The home side will aim to exact revenge, as they set their sights on a third consecutive qualification and seventh overall.

On October 11, Iraq (58) will take to the pitch for their first match at 10.30pm, where they face Indonesia. Also targeting a second FIFA World Cup showing and first since 1986, Iraq possess a stellar record against their opponents, winning each of their last eight encounters, including both group meetings in the second round of the current Qualifiers.

The third and final matchday of the Playoffs is scheduled for October 14, as Qatar face UAE and Saudi Arabia take on Iraq.

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah will stage Group B’s fixtures, starting with a clash between Indonesia (119) and Saudi Arabia (59) on October 8. IANS

Also Read: Stray dog bites Kenyan official at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Also Watch: