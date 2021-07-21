Six federations granted full IOC recognition

TOKYO: Six sporting federations have been granted full recognition by the International Olympic Committee at the 138th IOC Session on Tuesday. The six are the International Sambo Federation (FIAS), World Lacrosse, the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations, the International Federation of Muaythai Associations, the International Federation Icestocksport and International Cheer Union.



The IOC also published its 2020 Annual Report and financial statements which were approved at the IOC Session here, reports Xinhua.

The IOC Annual Report titled "2020: Credibility, Sustainability and Youth" focuses on the efforts to reorganise the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games and support athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report also includes the audited financial statements for 2020, along with the IOC Members' Indemnity Policy.

As the pandemic raged across the world, the first-ever postponement of the Olympic Games was announced in March 2020. The efforts of the IOC and all its partners in reorganising the Games one year later are outlined in the annual report.

Another key milestone last year was the conclusion of Olympic Agenda 2020, which was adopted in 2014.

The IOC said the Olympic Agenda 2020 has had a profound impact, strengthening the IOC and the Olympic Movement, safeguarding the Olympic values and strengthening the role of sport in society. IANS

