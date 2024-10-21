Six Kings Slam: Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz in exhibition final

RIYADH: In the Six Kings Slam exhibition final on Saturday night, Australian Open and US Open winner Jannik Sinner outlasted French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, avenging his loss in Beijing earlier this month.

“I wake up in the morning trying to understand the ways how to beat him,” Sinner said in an on-court interview after winning the match 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-3, adding that he hoped their rivalry would last “as long as possible”.

Alcaraz has a 6-4 edge in head-to-head tour contests.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) announced in April that Riyadh would host the next three editions of the Tour Finals, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams.

The 2024 showpiece will be staged from November 2-9. Agencies

