Ski mountaineering added to 2026 Winter Olympics

TOKYO: The 138th IOC session unanimously approved on Tuesday the inclusion of ski mountaineering in the programme of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, Italy. The inclusion was proposed by the IOC Executive Board (EB) at its meeting in June.



Ski mountaineering at Milan-Cortina will consist of five new medal events: two men's events (sprint/individual), two women's events (sprint/individual) and one mixed-gender relay event.

An athlete quota of 48, with 24 each for men and women, falls within the overall quota framework of 2,900. IANS

