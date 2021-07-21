 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Ski mountaineering added to 2026 Winter Olympics

The 138th IOC session unanimously approved on Tuesday the inclusion of ski mountaineering in the programme of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

Ski mountaineering added to 2026 Winter Olympics

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-21T09:15:56+05:30

TOKYO: The 138th IOC session unanimously approved on Tuesday the inclusion of ski mountaineering in the programme of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, Italy. The inclusion was proposed by the IOC Executive Board (EB) at its meeting in June.

Ski mountaineering at Milan-Cortina will consist of five new medal events: two men's events (sprint/individual), two women's events (sprint/individual) and one mixed-gender relay event.

An athlete quota of 48, with 24 each for men and women, falls within the overall quota framework of 2,900. IANS

Also Read: Dhoni's best may come in 2nd half of IPL: Chahar

Also Watch:

Tags: ski mountaineering Olympic Winter Games IOC 
Categories: Sports 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X