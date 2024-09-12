SL VS ENG: Sri Lanka players make big gains in ICC Men’s Test Rankings

New Delhi: Six Sri Lankan players have made big gains in the latest ICC Men’s Test Rankings following their stunning eight-wicket win over England at the Oval. The charge for Sri Lanka’s unforgettable win was led by skipper Dhananjaya de Silva, all-rounder Kamindu Mendis and opener Pathum Nissanka.

De Silva, who top-scored for Sri Lanka in the first innings of the Test with a stylish 69, has gained three places to move to 13th overall on the men’s Test rankings for batters and clinch a new career-high ranking for himself.

Mendis jumped six places to be at 19th in overall batters’ rankings following a half-century, while Nissanka has gained a whopping 42 spots to be 39th after making 64 and 127 not out against England.

In terms of bowlers’ rankings, Sri Lanka pacer Vishwa Fernando is leading the way by gaining 13 spots to move to equal 31st following five wickets at the Oval. Teammates Lahiru Kumara (up 10 places to 32nd) and Milan Rathnayake (up 26 spots to equal 84th) also make big gains.

For England, premier batter Joe Root has held on to his spot as the top-ranked Test batter despite scores of just 13 and 12 at The Oval. His team-mate Harry Brook has fallen seven places to 12th position after scores of 19 and three in the same game.

Stand-in skipper Ollie Pope gained seven places to be at equal 27th following a century in the first innings, while wicket-keeper Jamie Smith jumps six spots to equal 30th after a quickfire half-century in the second innings. England quick Olly Stone (up 13 places to 74th) improves on the back of his three scalps in the first innings of the Test. IANS

