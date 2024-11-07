SL VS NZ: Charith Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka In ODI & T20I Series Against New Zealand

Colombo: Sri Lanka have named Charith Asalanka as captain for both the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. The teams will play two T20Is on November 9 and 10, followed by three ODIs on November 13, 17, and 19.

The home series holds particular significance for Sri Lanka, as they bring back several seasoned players who were instrumental in recent home successes against India and the West Indies.

Kusal Perera, who has not played an ODI in almost a year, has made return on the back impressive 55 not out in a T20I against West Indies. Seamer Mohamed Shiraz, who has bowled only four overs in international cricket having been an excellent domestic performer, also returned to the squad.

For the T20Is, Sri Lanka have retained the same squad they had for the series against West Indies, which they won 2-1. The series will kick off at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, where the first three matches ( 2 T20Is and an ODI) will be hosted before moving to Pallekele International Cricket Stadium for the final two ODIs. The two teams last met in a two-match Test series in September, where the Sri Lanka claimed a 2-0 victory before New Zealand travelled to India to continue their World Test Championship campaign. IANS

