SL vs NZ: Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of New Zealand ODIs with hamstring injury

Colombo: Sri Lankan spinner has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury.

Hasaranga, who has had recent injury woes, picked up a recurring injury during the second T20I against New Zealand. Hasaranga, Sri Lanka's leading wicket-taker in the shortest format, picked up the injury while bowling during the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday in Dambulla, as per ICC.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have named Dushan Hemantha, who has played five ODIs for the Islanders, as his replacement for the upcoming series.

The 27-year-old had finished the two T20Is with six wickets, snapping four on Sunday, and was named the Player of the Series. (IANS)

Also Read: 1st ODI, IND VS SL: Asalanka, Hasaranga pick 3 wickets each as Sri Lanka force tie with India

Also Watch: