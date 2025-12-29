Smriti Mandhana becomes 2nd Indian to complete 10k runs in women’s internationals

NEW DELHI: Smriti Mandhana on Sunday became only the second Indian woman after Mithali Raj to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. The southpaw needed 27 runs before the fourth T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. She needed just 20 deliveries to gather the remaining runs and complete the feat. Apart from the two Indians, Suzie Bates and Charlotte Edwards are the only cricketers to cross this mark. Agencies

Also read: Smriti Mandhana reclaims top spot in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings