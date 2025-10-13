Smriti Mandhana becomes fastest woman to reach 5000-run milestone in ODIs

Visakhapatnam: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana on Sunday became the youngest and fastest player to reach 5000 runs in Women’s ODI cricket, reaching the mark during the Women’s World Cup match against Australia at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The 29-year-old batter reached the milestone in her 112th Women’s ODI match with a six off Kim Garth of Australia in the 21st over, breaking the record of Stafanie Taylor (WI), who reached 5000 runs in 129 matches. According to ESPNCricinfo, the list of fastest to 5000 runs in Women’s ODI is now led by Smriti Mandhana (112 matches) with Stafanie Taylor (WI) in 129 matches; Suzie Bates (NZ) in 136 matches; Mithali Raj (IND) in 144 matches and Charlotte Edwards (ENG)in 156 matches following suit. IANS

