Smriti Mandhana jumps to No. 4 spot in Women’s ODI batters in the latest ICC rankings

Dubai: Making a significant leap of two places, Smriti Mandhana has claimed the No.4 spot in the Women’s ODI batters in the latest ICC rankings. England’s Nat Sciver Brunt, Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu and Australia’s Beth Mooney are occupying the top three spots. Mandhana’s ascent was fueled by her consistent displays with the bat, particularly in the bilateral series against Australia, where she showcased her prowess with scores of 34 and 29 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Her stellar performances not only secured victories for her team but also propelled her up the rankings ladder. Ashleigh Gardner dropped three places down to No.22, while Phoebe Litchfield also slipped two places. Tahlia McGrath gained four places up to No.30 in the batting rankings. IANS

