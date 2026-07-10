‘So happy to see you in the Hall of Fame’: Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Sourav Ganguly on ICC honour

New Delhi: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar congratulated former India captain Sourav Ganguly after the latter was named as the latest inductee into the ICC Hall of Fame on his 54th birthday, with Ganguly responding that joining the iconic batter in the prestigious list was the “biggest job satisfaction ever.”

Taking to X, Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message for his long-time teammate, with whom he formed one of the most successful opening partnerships in ODI cricket.

“There aren’t too many surprises left after knowing each other since we were 14. This wasn’t one either. Congratulations @SGanguly99. So happy to see you in the @ICC Hall of Fame!” Tendulkar wrote.

Responding to the message, an emotional Ganguly thanked the cricket icon and said being inducted alongside him was the greatest satisfaction of his cricketing career.

“Thank you champion... to be in the same list as you is the biggest job satisfaction ever @bcci,” Ganguly replied on X.

Currently serving as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Ganguly is set to become the 12th Indian overall and the 10th Indian men’s cricketer to receive one of cricket’s highest honours.

Moreover, among those to congratulate him was former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

“Congratulations Captain . Happy to hear the Announcement,” Harbhajan wrote on X.

Yuvraj Singh, who was part of Ganguly’s iconic Indian side in the early 2000s, reflected on the former captain’s lasting influence on Indian cricket.

“Congratulations Dada on being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Thoroughly deserved! You didn’t just build a team, you built belief in a generation of cricketers. Grateful to have played under your leadership and created memories that will last a lifetime. Congratulations once again,” Yuvraj wrote.IANS

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