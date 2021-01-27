Some Most Expensive Dream Cars in the World

Usually, the most expensive cars are produced in fewer numbers and the customization options with respective price tags is just limitless. So, listing them is quite challenging. In this article, we present some multi-million dollar cars since this is where car collectors have pushed the industry after Bugatti opened the gates with its Veyron.

Yet, one must note that back in the 1990s, McLaren intended to make 300 F1s at first, only to stop in 1998 after just 72 completed road cars, which were the most expensive offerings of their times. Every model on this list is street-legal, can actually make it to its buyer's garage in 2021 and it's solidly in the seven-figure price club. here are some expensive dream cars that everyone desire to own:

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign:

This is owned by VW Group via Lamborghini; Italdesign, the firm founded by Giorgetto Giugiaro. With 720 horsepower and bigger turbos, this car was an upgraded version of the Nissan GT-R Nismo.





McLaren Elva by MSO:

The Elva is a 2,640-pound speedster with 804 horsepower which gives an amazing speed experience. It's also an Ultimate Series model from Woking.





Bentley Bacalar by Mulliner:

Bentley will roll out several limited series models for its favourite customers through Mulliner, the first of which is the 2021 Bacalar. With 650 horsepower it posses several specialized features.





Rimac C_Two:

The C_Two is a Croatian EV powerhouse that's partnered with Porsche and Hyundai for its first global production model, which will likely make its debut in a few months With 1,914 horsepower, the C_Two and Battista pair should tell us a lot about the future of electric performance.





Ferrari 458 Italia:

The Ferrari 458 would make a new entry into the world of sports cars. It was introduced as a replacement for its elder brother, the Ferrari 430. If you're wondering if the Ferrari 458 Italia is any better, then you need to know it's a worthy successor.









