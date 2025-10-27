Sophie Devine Retires from ODI Cricket During Women’s World Cup

Visakhapatnam: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine retired from One Day Internationals after she played her final match on Sunday during the ongoing Women’s World Cup.

The 36-year-old played her 159th and final ODI against England at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam in which she scored 23 off 35 balls and picked up one wicket.

She was given a guard of honour by England and New Zealand players after the English wrapped up an eight-wicket win.

“Not to make it about myself but we wanted to go out on a high, but that didn’t happen today. Credit to England. I actually didn’t cry as much as I thought I would. Good thing about announcing retirement so early meant that I had time to deal with those emotions. It wasn’t about the result today but just finish it off with my mates. I’m just so humbled that I have been able to do this for 19 years,” Devine said after the match.

She made her ODI debut on October 22, 2006 against Australia and since then, has scored 4279 runs in the format. In ODIs, she has scored nine centuries — her ninth ton came during the ongoing World Cup — and her highest individual score remains her 131-ball 145 against South Africa during the 2013 World Cup, also in India. Agencies

