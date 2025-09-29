Soumya returns as Litton Das ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is

Dhaka: Bangladesh will be without their regular skipper Litton Das for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, after the opener was ruled out with a side strain. Soumya Sarkar has been recalled to the squad, while Jaker Ali will continue as stand-in captain. Litton missed Bangladesh’s last two Asia Cup matches against India and Pakistan, and team physio Bayjedul Islam confirmed that scans revealed a grade 1 strain.

“He (Litton Das) had missed the last two matches of the Asia Cup with a side strain. An MRI scan has revealed a grade 1 strain on the left abdominal muscle,” Bayjedul was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying. “He is undergoing recovery and will not be available for the T20 series. The medical team will continue to manage his rehab and monitor his progress.”

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan on October 2, 3, and 5 in what will be their second T20I series in Sharjah. IANS

