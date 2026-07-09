Sourav Ganguly Hails ‘Huge Honour’ as He Joins ICC Hall of Fame on 54th Birthday

New Delhi: On the day he turns 54, former India captain Sourav Ganguly expressed his deep gratitude on being named as the latest inductee into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame, describing it as a ‘huge honour’ to be in the list alongside some of the most amazing names in the game. Ganguly, currently heading the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), is set to become the 12th Indian overall and the 10th Indian men’s cricketer to receive this ultimate cricketing recognition.

“Thank you ICC and Chairman Jay shah for inducting me in the hall of fame .It’s a huge honour. Amazing to be a part of some great names,” Ganguly posted on his ‘X’ account on Thursday. One of the finest ODI batters ever, Ganguly amassed 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs with 22 centuries and also picked 132 wickets, alongside making 7,212 runs in 113 Tests. After his playing days were over, Ganguly served as BCCI President, especially through the Covid-19 pandemic. (IANS)

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