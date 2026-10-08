Sourav Ganguly Vows to Give His Best as Delhi Capitals Head Coach

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said he is excited to take on his new role and pledged to give his best to make the franchise successful in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

“Well, I’m very, very excited. I’ve been with them for two seasons, both as director of cricket. The first season in 2019, we lost in the semis and then I went away as BCCI president. So I’m really, really excited for the season ahead. “It’s the next year, IPL, and Delhi is a very good team. This is a very good side, and I’ll be giving my best to make the side successful,” Ganguly said in a video shared on the franchise’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Asked on what clicked for him to be DC head coach, Ganguly said, “I wanted to experience the mindset of a coach because it’s not the same as a player. It’s a bit different. You need to understand things. You need to be relaxed. You still need to find a way to get the best out of players and work with the players because players are different." (IANS)

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