South Africa beat West Indies in final-over thriller

ST. GEORGE'S (Grenada): South African pace bowler KagisoRabada defended 15 runs in the final over, while TabraizShamsi continued his sublime form with the ball to hand the visitors a one-run win against West Indies in the third T20 International here.



With 15 runs needed off the final over, West Indies came very close as Fabian Allen hit the final ball for a six, but the hosts could not upend the target of 167/8 in 20 overs and managed 166/7 to lose by a solitary run on Tuesday.

The Proteas now lead the five-match series 2-1. The visitors have already won the two-match Test series 2-0.

Andre Russell smashed three sixes in his 25, while Nicholas Pooran made 27 as they shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 46 in four overs. South Africa's bowling hero was TabraizShamsi — the left-arm chinaman — who had figures of 2/13 in his four overs and earned the Player-of-the-Match award.

Earlier, West Indies left-arm pace bowler Obed McCoy continued his impressive run of form as the 24-year-old took a career-best 4/22 off four overs to better the previous best of 3/25 on Sunday (June 27).

McCoy received good support from Dwayne Bravo, who took 3/25 off his four overs. They stemmed the flow of runs as West Indies looked to restrict the Proteas under 150 but Quinton de Kock made a huge impact with his 51-ball 72 and Rassie van der Dussen scored a 24-ball 32 to guide the visitors to a modest 167/8.

Brief scores: South Africa 167/8 in 20 overs (Q de Kock 72, R van der Dussen 32; O McCoy 4/22, D Bravo 3/25) beat West Indies 166/7 in 20 overs (E Lewis 27, N Pooran 26, A Russell 25; A Nortje 2/29, T Shamsi 2/13) by one run. (IANS)

