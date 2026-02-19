South Africa cruise into T20 World Cup Super 8s with perfect record

New Delhi: South Africa maintained their perfect record in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 as they registered their fourth consecutive victory in the group-stage by defeating the United Arab Emirates by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

After a disciplined bowling performance restricted the UAE to a modest total, the Proteas' top order chased down the target with 40 balls remaining to seal their fourth consecutive win of the tournament.

Opting to bowl first under slightly overcast conditions, South African captain Aiden Markram saw his bowlers justify the decision immediately. While UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem showed early intent with a few boundaries off Kagiso Rabada, the introduction of spin and change-of-pace proved decisive.

George Linde (1/17 in 4 overs) provided the first breakthrough, trapping Waseem LBW. However, it was Corbin Bosch (3/12 in 4 overs) who broke the back of the UAE innings. Bosch utilised the tacky surface to perfection, claiming key wickets including Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan. Despite a gritty 45 off 38 from Alishan Sharafu, UAE struggled to find any momentum at the death, finishing their 20 overs at a sub-par 122/6.

The South African chase began with a quiet first over as Quinton de Kock played five dot balls after Aiden Markram's single on the first ball. However, the second over saw captain Markram and de Kock score 13 runs. Markram took on UAE's Haider Ali in the third over by smashing him for 18 runs but eventually got out on the last delivery after a quickfire 11-ball 28 runs knock.

Ryan Rickelton stitched a 23-run partnership before de Kock lost his wicket just before the powerplay as South Africa ended the first six overs at 56/2.

However, any hopes of an upset were quickly extinguished by Ryan Rickelton and the "Baby AB," Dewald Brevis. While Rickelton scored a 30 off 16 balls, Brevis fired with a 25-ball 36. While both Rickelton and Brevis fell, they had already ensured a win for the Rainbow Nation. Tristan Stubbs (6*) and Jason Smith (3*) guided South Africa home and made sure the Markram-led Proteas head into the Super 8s with maximum momentum.

With this victory, South Africa finishes at the top of Group D, arguably the "Group of Death," having overcome New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, and now the UAE. They will face the tournament favourites India in their first game of the Super 8s, on February 22. (ANI).

