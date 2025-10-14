South Africa struggle with spin against Pakistan on Day 2

LAHORE: South Africa’s Tony de Zorzi scored an unbeaten 81 to take South Africa to 216-6 at stumps against Pakistan on the second day of the first Test on Monday, trailing by 162 runs.

De Zorzi survived several reviews in a charmed existence at the crease but provided resistance as the tourist struggled to deal with Pakistan’s spin attack on a surface slowing up and with cracks beginning to show at the Gaddafi Stadium. He will resume with Senuran Muthusamy, not out on six, at the start of day three on Tuesday after Muthusamy’s bowling caused a sudden collapse in Pakistan’s innings earlier on Monday.

The home team was in a commanding position at 313-5 overnight, with Mohammad Rizwan 62 not out and Salman Ali Agha unbeaten on 52, and looked to be heading to an imposing total before the left-arm spinner took three wickets in four balls in the 12th over of the morning.

Pakistan collapsed from 362-5 to 378 all out as Muthusamy finished with Test best figures of 6-117.

Rizwan (75) began the procession as he was deceived by extra bounce and feathered the ball through to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, who took a sharp catch to end a 163-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Salman was 84 not out and would have been watching in increasing horror as a procession of batting partners quickly departed thereafter.

He had moved onto 93 when the last batter came out and was caught at long on chasing the runs needed to get to his century, falling seven short as Imam Ul-Haq had done on the opening day.

South Africa lost its first two wickets for 80 runs, but Ryan Rickelton and De Zorzi put on 94 for the third wicket before Rickelton was dismissed for 71 by a reflex catch from Babar Azam off Salman’s bowling. But from 174-3, the tourist found it increasingly difficult to dominate Pakistan’s spin attack and lost three more wickets cheaply as Noman Ali took 4-85 and Sajid Khan had the dangerous Dewald Brevis caught first ball.

The Test is the first of the two-match series, with the second in Rawalpindi starting on October 20. Agencies

