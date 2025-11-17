South Africa takes second spot in ICC World Test Championship rankings

Kolkata: South Africa have climbed to second place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings for 2025-27 cycle after securing a famous 30-run victory over India in the first Test at Eden Gardens. It was also South Africa’s first win in Tests in India since 2010.

South Africa now have 24 points and a PCT of 66.67, and move up from fourth to second place to be behind leaders Australia. Sri Lanka have slipped to third spot while India dropped to fourth position with a PCT of 54.17.

India, missing their regular captain Shubman Gill due to neck injury, faltered in their chase of 124 and were bowled out for 93. Harmer, who had taken 4-30 in the first innings, struck key blows in the second innings to pick 4-21, while Keshav Maharaj’s double strike and Marco Jansen removing both openers also played key roles in bamboozling India. IANS

