‘South Africa will be hard to beat’, opines Ricky Ponting ahead of final against India

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes that South Africa do not need to do anything special and be the best versions of themselves in the final against India in the T20 World Cup.

Both India and South Africa will head into the summit clash with an unbeaten streak in the tournament so far. South Africa pipped Afghanistan in the semifinal to their historic journey in the tournament while India outplayed defending champions England in the semifinal to eye their first World Cup title since 2011.

Aiden Markram-led side will play their first World Cup final and Ponting feels it is a very big occasion for the Proteas players.

“A lot of teams say ‘It’s just another game’ and they try and hide away from how big the occasion is and it is no good doing that. it is all about embracing it for what it is,” Ponting said on the ICC’s Digital Daily show.

“These players haven’t been there before, so enjoy tonight, enjoy tomorrow. But make sure everything you do leading in is the same and your preparation is the same,” he added.

Ponting asserted that South Africa continue to back their skills in the final against India after their exemplary performance in the tournament so far.

“They are undefeated upto here, so they don’t need to change anything and they don’t need to try any harder. They just need to turn up and be the best version of themselves and the best version of themselves as a team on the day and give themselves the best chance. If they do that, they will be hard to beat,” said Ponting. IANS

Also Read: ‘Unbelievable career across all three formats for Australia’, says Ricky Ponting on David Warner

Also Watch: