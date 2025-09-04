South Africa's Tony de Zorzi ruled out of England ODIs series

Leeds: South Africa suffered a setback in their ongoing ODI series against England as Tony de Zorzi was ruled out of the remainder of the three-match contest following a hamstring injury in the first match at Headingley, Leeds. De Zorzi, fielding on the boundary, made a diving effort to stop a Jos Buttler shot from reaching the boundary. While the play was successful, he injured his left hamstring in the process and had to leave the field for treatment. He did not return to the match and was only available to bat if required; however, South Africa were chasing a modest target of 132 and did not require his services. He will now return home to undergo scans to assess the full extent of the injury. IANS

