South Korea to face Palestine in away World Cup qualifier in Amman

Seoul: South Korea will face Palestine in an away World Cup qualifying match next month in Jordan as a neutral venue due to an ongoing conflict with Israel. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced late Friday that the Group B match between South Korea and Palestine on November 19, part of the third round in the AFC qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will take place at Amman International Stadium in Amman, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The South Koreans defeated Jordan 2-0 at the same stadium on October 10. IANS

Also Read: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund’s Guirassy snatches late winner with header in 2-1 victory over St Pauli

Also Watch: