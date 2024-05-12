South Korean star Sungjae Im stays with the pack at Wells Fargo Championship

Charlotte: South Korean star Sungjae Im fought hard to stay in the title mix with a second straight 3-under 68 at the Wells Fargo Championship on Friday as overnight leader Xander Schauffele maintained a firm grip on the PGA TOUR’s US$20 million Signature event.

The 36-year-old Im produced a superb fightback after dropping two shots in his opening three holes at Quail Hollow Club as he traded six birdies against three bogeys for 6-under 136, leaving him in tied fourth place and five back of 36-hole leader Schauffele. Schauffele, who is seeking an eighth PGA TOUR title, leads by four strokes over world No. 2 Rory McIlroy and Jason Day following a near-faultless 67 for 11-under. McIlroy, a three-time winner of the event, and Day, victorious in 2018, shot 68 and 67 respectively for tied second place on 7-under. Byeong Hun An, who is eighth on the FedExCup standings, posted a 68 for T7 as he continued his pursuit of a maiden PGA TOUR victory, although he will need to go low over the weekend to reel in the in-form leader. After struggling to an opening 73, Tom Kim, a three-time TOUR winner, bounced back with a 69 to climb to T33 on 142, one ahead of his fellow Korean star Si Woo Kim, who carded a 73. IANS

