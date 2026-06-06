Southampton seal permanent deal for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz

Southampton: English football club Southampton have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Daniel Peretz from Bayern Munich, with the Israel international putting pen to paper on a four-year contract after an impressive loan spell with the team.

The 25-year-old joined Southampton on loan from Bayern in January and quickly established himself as a key figure in the team. Peretz played every minute of the club’s 21-match unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship as Saints dramatically improved their defensive record and pushed for promotion under manager Tonda Eckert.

During that run, the goalkeeper kept eight clean sheets and delivered several standout performances, including against Premier League sides Fulham, Arsenal and Manchester City during Southampton’s run to the FA Cup semi-finals

Peretz made 26 appearances across all competitions following his mid-season arrival and ended the campaign having been on the losing side only twice. IANS

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