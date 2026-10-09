Spain remain top as Portugal rise to fifth in FIFA rankings

Zurich: Spain have pulled further ahead of second-placed Argentina on the FIFA world ranking, while Portugal and Switzerland have jumped two places to fifth and 12th respectively.

Australia, Canada, Cote d’Ivoire, Sweden, Greece, Mali and South Africa were also among the multiple-position risers on the latest edition of the global ladder.

Spain replaced Argentina atop the world ranking in July, largely thanks to their 1-0 extra-time victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Luis de la Fuente’s side, with Lamine Yamal sizzling, won all four of their outings since to extend men’s international football’s record unbeaten run to 42 matches.

Spain continue to be followed by Argentina, France and England, but Portugal reached fifth, demoting Brazil and Morocco to sixth and seventh, respectively. Under new coach Jorge Jesus, Portugal triumphed in all four of their recent UEFA Nations League games, including away to Norway and Denmark, FIFA reports.

Switzerland, World Cup 2026 quarter-finalists, also put together four victories – three by a 3-0 scoreline. Zeki Amdouni and Dan Ndoye starred for Murat Yakin’s men. The Swiss leapfrogged Germany and Croatia, who fell to 13th and 14th. IANS

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