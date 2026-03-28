Spain Schedules Final Pre-World Cup Clash Against Peru in Mexico

NEW DELHI: Spain will face Peru in its final FIFA World Cup warm-up match in the Mexican city of Puebla, the Royal Spanish Football Federation said on Thursday.

The June 8 friendly will be the European champion’s last outing before it opens its World Cup campaign against Group H opponents Cape Verde in Atlanta.

Spain will play two friendlies this month, against Serbia and Egypt, following the cancellation of the “Finalissima” against Argentina in Qatar due to the Iran war. The World Cup, hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada, gets underway on June 11. Agencies

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