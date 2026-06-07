Spain women close in on World Cup qualification after thrashing England

Mallorca: Spain’s women’s football team took a major step toward direct qualification for next summer’s World Cup in Brazil with a 4-0 win over England at Mallorca Son Moix Stadium on Friday. Now level on 12 points with England, Spain will be able to secure a place in Brazil without a play-off with a victory over Iceland on Tuesday. England beat Spain 1-0 at Wembley in their first qualifying game but with head-to-head goals decisive if the two teams finish level on points, Spain knew it needed to win by two goals or more in Friday’s match to leapfrog the English in the qualifying group. IANS

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