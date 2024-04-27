Spanish football federation appoints Pedro Rocha as president

MADRID: The Spanish football federation appointed Pedro Rocha as its president on Friday, after disgraced former chief Luis Rubiales stepped down last September.

Rocha, currently under investigation as part of a corruption case involving the federation, had filled the role on an interim basis and was left as the only candidate for the election due to take place in May.

This week the Spanish government resolved to oversee the scandal-hit organisation “in response to the federation’s crisis”.

“Pedro Rocha has today been proclaimed the new president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), after having received the support of the majority of the assembly members of this institution that governs Spanish football,” said the federation in a statement. Agencies

